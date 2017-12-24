Missing Lancaster woman found safe and uninjured

By Christian Monterrosa

A Lancaster woman was found safe and uninjured on Friday night after being reported missing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Janet Williams Coussens, 86, was reported missing by her family after last being seen at her home in Lancaster on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 1:30 p.m.

The 86-year-old’s family was concerned for her well being as she was reported to be “easily confused and forgetful.”

The next day, Coussens was found safe and sound inside of her vehicle around 32nd St. and Avenue L.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Ms. Coussens,” said officials via a press release.