Noelle De Vita: Bill allows permits across state lines

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 7 hours ago

What irony that on the same front page that shows Congressman Steve Knight co-sponsoring a gun law endorsed by the NRA, there is a story about a standoff with a man in Santa Clarita whose house is stockpiled with guns.

Californians have voted for a reason to have such strict gun laws with Prop 63. Reciprocity with other states only makes California have to honor the other states’ lax gun laws and their definition of who should be allowed to have guns here.

We’ve had enough of large-scale massacres. It is high time that Congressman Knight starts listening to his constituents

Noelle De Vita

Santa Clarita