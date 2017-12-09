PHOTOS: Hart Show Choir gives Rudolph a modern spin
By Christian Monterrosa
Last update: 4 hours ago
The Hart High School Show Choir performed the well known Rudolph musical in a new and immersive way.
By setting up different stages throughout the school, the choir invited Santa Clarita residents to wander through the halls and watch their lively performances.
