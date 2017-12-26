Santa Clarita deputies search Saugus for vehicle-theft suspect

By Perry Smith

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are searching for a vehicle-theft suspect after a man fled from officers who were investigating a report of a stolen truck.

Deputies on patrol around 7 a.m. Tuesday came across a blue Dodge Ram truck about a quarter-mile north of the 29000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, inside the Lily of the Valley mobile home park.

Deputies learned the truck was reported stolen, and as they began their investigation of the incident, a suspect fled from the truck, away from the mobile home park and into some nearby brush.

“A deputy on patrol ran the license plate,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “and when he was going to conduct an auto-theft investigation, the suspect took off running.”

Deputies set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood, which included the mobile home park, and searched the area for several hours in hopes of finding the person who fled the scene.

“A search dog and aero units assisted,” Somoano said, adding the containment was broken down around 11:45 a.m., with units unable to locate the man who ran from officers.

Several deputies continued patrols in the area; however, no suspect was in custody as of noon Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.