Santa Clarita Public Library hosts Elf Balls for children

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Akira Trexler smiles as he makes a pipe cleaner candy cane with his mom, Tamaki, at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library was transformed into a winter wonderland Wednesday, as children and parents participated in the library’s second Elf Ball.

The event allowed children of all ages to celebrate their favorite mischievous elves with holiday crafts, games and treats.

Kids make marshmallow structures during Elf Ball at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 10`7. Kids fished for candy cakes and made holiday themed hats among the many other activities available. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“The children have a blast. We allow them to do whatever activities in whatever order they want to so it’s fun to see them excitedly run around as they go from table to table checking out the crafts,”  said Angie Ashe, youth services librarian at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.

These activities included making elf hats, inventing elf names, creating bead candy cane ornaments, building marshmallow creations and going fishing for candy canes.

“I think the candy cane fishing is a favorite part for many kids,” Ashe said.

Itsuki Trexler fishes for candy canes during Elf Ball at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Last year was the first time the Canyon Country Library hosted the Elf Ball, which was attended by more than 200 people.  This year was the first time the Valencia Library and the Old Town Newhall Library hosted their own Elf Balls as well.

“This year, the event was held at all three branches to allow families to choose the best day to attend,” Ashe said.  “Canyon Country estimates that about 115 showed up this year.”

Lauren MacMurray dons a hat she just made at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library during Elf Day on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Ashe said the library intentionally hosts events like the Elf Ball, cookie decorating and card making during winter break so children have something fun to do during the day.

“We know that after a few days of vacation, they start itching for something to do,” she said.  “We are happy to provide a place for kids to have some fun over the break doing something that is completely free and guarantees other kids will be there to socialize.”

Kids make marshmallow structures during Elf Ball at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Kids fished for candy cake and made holiday themed hats among the many other activities available. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

