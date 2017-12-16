Santa Claus is coming to happy hour – 60 local Santas celebrate at Valencia restaurant

Over 60 local residents found their boots, jingle bells and jolly spirit on Friday night as they gathered at Saddle Ranch Chop House in Valencia dressed in their finest Santa Claus attire.

Just before 10 p.m. they began to pile into the restaurant, one by one, from a seemingly endless stream of Ubers. Once inside they danced, drank and enjoyed the holiday spirit alongside their friends and coworkers.

While many believe Santa’s favorite treat to be warm cookies and a glass of milk, Friday night proved that all that’s needed to attract this group of fun-loving Santas is a hoppy pint of IPA.