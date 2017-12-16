Santa Claus is coming to happy hour – 60 local Santas celebrate at Valencia restaurant

By Ryan Painter

Coworkers laughed, drank and took selfies together at their gathering of Santas at Saddle Ranch Chop House on Friday, Dec. 15. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Over 60 local residents found their boots, jingle bells and jolly spirit on Friday night as they gathered at Saddle Ranch Chop House in Valencia dressed in their finest Santa Claus attire.

Just before 10 p.m. they began to pile into the restaurant, one by one, from a seemingly endless stream of Ubers. Once inside they danced, drank and enjoyed the holiday spirit alongside their friends and coworkers.

While many believe Santa’s favorite treat to be warm cookies and a glass of milk, Friday night proved that all that’s needed to attract this group of fun-loving Santas is a hoppy pint of IPA.

Friends check to see if this Santa’s beard was real. It wasn’t. Ryan Painter/The Signal. 
A group of Santas leaves Saddle Ranch Chop House after a night of good times on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Ryan Painter/The Signal. 
Groups of Santas enjoyed beer and wine at Saddle Ranch Chop House on Friday night. Ryan Painter/The Signal. 
Another assortment of Santas poses outfront Saddle Ranch Chop House at Valencia Town Center on Friday evening. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Friends take selfies together, all dressed as Santa Claus, at Saddle Ranch Chop House on Friday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
A group of female santas poses on Saddle Ranch’s patio on Friday night. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
For some Santas, Friday night was an opportunity to catch up with old friends. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Friends pose at Saddle Ranch Chop House on Friday evening. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Friends pose at Saddle Ranch Chop House on Friday nights, where a group of over 60 locals dressed as Santa Claus came to mingle. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter joined The Signal as a staff writer in September 2017. He covers breaking news and community features on the weekends.