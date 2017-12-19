SCV’s Blue Star Mothers of America host first meeting

By Perry Smith

More than a dozen Santa Clarita Valley moms gathered Tuesday night at VFW Post No. 6885 on Sierra Highway for the first meeting of the reboot of the Blue Star Mothers of America.

The meeting was led by Sabina Fetter, who started the local effort to bring a charter for the national organization back to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Fetter emphasized the group would be a supportive community for mothers, by mothers, who understand the challenges of having a child away from home in service of his or her country.

The VFW hosted the event in support of the parents, who also took part in the Post’s Taco Tuesdays.

Going forward, the meetings will be held every third Tuesday of the month, Fetter said.

The agenda for the first meeting included discussing fundraising solutions in support of the city of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes banners, she said, referring to the program in which the city hangs banners featuring those serving throughout the city.

The goal is to raise enough to make sure those serving, who would like a banner, don’t have to pay for them.

The local nature of their efforts is no coincidence as the group is here for the Santa Clarita Valley, offering local parents a chance to discuss the challenges of having a child away from home in potentially dangerous situations.

“I needed to do something, and it’s great being a part of all these Facebook ‘Army mom’ groups,” she said in a recent interview with The Signal, “but these people don’t live here. And to be painfully honest, the only person who understands what a military mom or family members go through, is another military mom or family.”