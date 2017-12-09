Sheriff’s Department warns residents of ‘Porch Pirate’

By News Release

Last update: 1 hour ago

Source: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department

As the holiday season approaches, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies remain on the lookout for package thefts, and are offering advice to residents to avoid becoming a victim of the ‘porch pirate.’

Our sheriff’s station is taking steps to help prevent package thefts during the holiday season: patrol deputies will be conducting extra patrol checks in neighborhoods and detectives are working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Postmaster to investigate local mail theft.

SCV Sheriff’s is also asking for residents’ help to report any incidents of theft or other suspicious behavior. If you see a crime in progress, please use 9-1-1 to report. If you have information about mail thefts that have occurred in Santa Clarita Valley, please contact our Detective Bureau at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5146.

Anonymous tips for crimes (that are not in progress) can be submitted to LACrimeStoppers.org by calling (800)222-TIPS (8477), or by using the website LACrimeStoppers.org

The following tips may prevent residents from being victim to mail and package thefts:

Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier.

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight.

Don’t send cash in the mail.

Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

Report all suspected mail theft to the Sheriff’s Station and the Postal Inspector. Connect with your neighbors on the social network NextDoor.com and form a neighborhood watch where you can watch each other’s mailboxes (and homes).

Some homeowners use video surveillance cameras to detect motion in front of residence.

If you are expecting a package, use a tracking number to follow your package’s status and request that your package delivery requires a recipient signature. Utilize mail or text notificaitons regarding the status of your delivery; and consider purchasing a locking parcel delivery box that can be bolted down or otherwise secured.

Consider in-store delivery or have packages delivered to a reputable package pickup location, such as Amazon Locker or other business that accepts package deliveries. Residents could also request that the delivery service leaves your packages at a side door, back door, an enclosed porch or other area where the package will be out of sight.

If permissible, have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Shirley Miller, Public Information Officer

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

(661) 255-1121