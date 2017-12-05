Sulphur Springs District recognizes employees at Mitchell

By Christina Cox

From left to right, Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi, Teacher Trina Mitchell, Office Manager Elizabeth Sparks, Principal Marie Dacuumos Principal and School and California Credit Union Community Development Coordinator Mariam Nasiry at Mitchell Community School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Courtesy photo

Two employees at Mitchell Community School received a special goodie bag Tuesday when they were recognized for their exemplary efforts at the elementary school.

Mitchell Teacher Trina Mitchell and Office Manager Elizabeth Sparks were recognized by the Sulphur Springs Union School District and the California Credit Union for their work to benefit students on campus.

Tuesday’s recognition was the fourth time teachers and employees were recognized at one of the district’s nine school sites as part of a yearlong partnership with the California Credit Union.

“It’s just a little token to say thank you because we know it’s really hard what you do every day and our kids would not be doing what they’re doing without you,” Kawaguchi told district staff in October.  “Classified and certificated we do it as a unit and we’re one family and one team, and we really appreciate everything that happens here at Sulphur.”

Each month Kawaguchi and Mariam Nasiry, school and community development coordinator at California Credit Union, visit a different school site during its Professional Development meeting to recognize twp employees.

Principals at each school site select the two employees who each receive a $50 gift card, a certificate of recognition and a goodie-bag as a representation of the district’s appreciation.

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

  • Elizabeth Waller

    Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Mitchell are great assets to Mitchell Community School. I count it a privilege to work with both of these dedicated ladies. Our students are blessed to have two exemplary professionals to guide them in their elementary years. Congratulations!!