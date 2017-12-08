Suspicious death of woman at Newhall mobile home park investigated

By Jim Holt

Last update: 4 hours ago

19 SHARES Share Tweet

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at the Crescenta Valley mobile home park on The Old Road Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Homicide Bureau confirmed for The Signal Friday that homicide detectives had been dispatched to the mobile home park Friday afternoon.

As well, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner told The Signal that coroner officials were also called to The Old Road in Newhall Friday.

The only detail coroner officials disclosed about the deceased person was that it was a woman.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt