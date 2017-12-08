Suspicious death of woman at Newhall mobile home park investigated
By Jim Holt
Last update: 4 hours ago
Homicide detectives were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at the Crescenta Valley mobile home park on The Old Road Friday afternoon.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Homicide Bureau confirmed for The Signal Friday that homicide detectives had been dispatched to the mobile home park Friday afternoon.
As well, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner told The Signal that coroner officials were also called to The Old Road in Newhall Friday.
The only detail coroner officials disclosed about the deceased person was that it was a woman.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
Homicide detectives were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at the Crescenta Valley mobile home park on The Old Road Friday afternoon.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Homicide Bureau confirmed for The Signal Friday that homicide detectives had been dispatched to the mobile home park Friday afternoon.
As well, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner told The Signal that coroner officials were also called to The Old Road in Newhall Friday.
The only detail coroner officials disclosed about the deceased person was that it was a woman.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
You must be logged in to post a comment.