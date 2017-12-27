Tablet’s tracking device leads man, deputies to thief

By Christina Cox

Last update: 7 hours ago

156 SHARES Share Tweet

A tablet’s remote tracking device allowed a Canyon Country man to find his stolen property in the open garage of a home on Rock Rose Lane Saturday, according to officials.

Earlier in the week, the man had several items—including the tablet—stolen out of his vehicle.

After tracking his stolen device, the Canyon Country man drove to the tablet’s listed address where he saw many of his stolen items in the home’s open garage, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“After deputies were notified, they went over to the Rock Rose Lane address in Canyon Country and were able to recover the victim’s property from the garage,” the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies also found several bags of stolen merchandise with price tags attached inside the residence and found methamphetamine in one of the bedrooms, according to officials.

The unemployed woman who lives in the home, identified as 35-year-old Jimena Dominguez, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including receiving stolen property.

She was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station this weekend.