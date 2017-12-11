Three from SCV named to All-CIF volleyball list

By Signal Staff

Valencia’s Lauryn Shockley and Santa Clarita Christian’s Kalona Marr and Megan Dombrowski were named to the All-CIF Southern Section list for their respective divisions on Monday afternoon.

Shockley, a University of Colorado Colorado Springs commit, helped the Vikings to an appearance in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals and a share of the Foothill League title.

In Division 6, Marr and Dombrowsky made it to the CIF state tournament with the Cardinals. They fell in the second round to Carnegie Schools-Riverside.