Three suspects arrested for car theft and possession of drugs in Newhall

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 4 hours ago

Deputies arrested three suspects on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent, possession of access cards, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sales, according the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Facebook page.

When deputies approached a suspicious person on Dockweiler Drive in Newhall, the 22-year old male suspect took off running.

The chase led to his arrest along with two women, ages 19 and 21, according to the Facebook post.

One of the female suspects was found to have a previous $100,000 warrant, also for stealing a vehicle.