Trinity boys hoops looking to lean on instincts

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 6 hours ago

Trinity Classical Academy boys basketball coach Tod Bernard thinks offensively. Therefore, he thinks instinctually and expects the same from his team.

Bernard knows his team has talent, he just needs to get them to hone in on their instincts to create consistency.

“…We‘re overthinking what we want to do,” said Bernard. “And basketball is off of reaction. My goal right now is to get most of the team in a position where they understand A, B, C, you’re going to do one of these things when you get the ball.”

One player who already encompasses those abilities is senior Tyler Lee, who does a little bit of everything for the Knights, whether it’s scoring, rebounding or defending. He also brings a high basketball IQ.

Bernard is searching for two players to complement Lee and complete his offense – a scheme that requires offensive contribution from just about everyone on the court.

One of those players could be Kyle Fields, who sank six 3-pointers in a row in the first half of Trinity’s game against Frazier Mountain on Dec. 12.

Although he has scoring prowess, Bernard acknowledges that he is still a sophomore and is in his first season with the Knights. He sees potential in him when it comes to handling high-pressure situations.

“He is put into a pressure situation on varsity where there’s high expectations,” said Bernard. “…With Kyle we’ve got to get him to settle in and relax in his role because we’ll have games when he’ll score 20 in the first half and none in the second.”

Zack Totten is expected to have an increased scoring role as the season progresses, while Hobbs Christopher brings a calm, confident attitude to the game.

Trinity is 4-6 on the season and has dropped its first two games of Heritage league play to Valley Torah and Palmdale Aerospace Academy.

Earlier this season, they won the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament with wins over Grace Brethren and Providence.

“This team is talented,” Bernard said. “We’ve just got to find a way to play consistently.”

The Knights continue Heritage League play on Jan. 9 at Faith Baptist.