Kyle Fields’ 3-point barrage leads Trinity boys hoops to win

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 22 mins ago

Kyle Fields didn’t appear to be in a picky mood Tuesday night.

Covered or uncovered, from the corner or at the top of the arc, right up on the 3-point line or a few feet behind – it simply didn’t matter.

The Trinity Classical Academy sophomore drained six 3-pointers, making all six in a row in the first half, leading the Knights to a 93-29 win over Frazier Mountain at College of the Canyons.

“I’ve never seen him have a night like that, but we knew this kind of performance was possible,” said Knights coach Tod Bernard. “He’s a pure shooter.”

Fields didn’t start the contest, but was subbed in midway through the first quarter and hit his first 3-pointer, along with a pair of free throws. The basket must have looked five feet wide in the second quarter, though, as he drained five 3’s to put the Knights up 55-18 at the half. He ended the night 6 of 8 from 3-point range, with his first miss coming a little over two minutes into the third quarter.

While Fields, who had 20 points, put on the greatest spectacle of the evening with his 3-point barrage, it wasn’t enough to oust senior Tyler Lee as the team’s scoring leader. Lee notched a double-double, leading the Knights with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Lee and Fields were two of the five Knights to score in double figures, along with Nathan Han (18 points), Peyton Frazier (11 points) and Jackson Haffey (10 points).

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s always great to see a point total like that, as long as you’re playing the right way,” Bernard said. “We were working the post and the perimeter, making great, crisp passes and were active on the defensive end.”

Bernard credited a switch to man-to-man defense in holding Frazier Mountain (1-4) to 29 points, a season-low for the Knights.

“It brought out the aggression in them,” Bernard said.

The Knights (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. While still early, Bernard didn’t discount Trinity’s return to the win column, while erasing its losing record for the time being.

“It’s important for the energy, the vision,” Bernard said. “When you lose three in a row, it kind of deflates that vision you have of yourself as a winning team. And we see ourselves as a winning team.”

Trinity returns to action next Tuesday against Palmdale Aerospace Academy.