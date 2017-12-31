Two with outstanding warrants arrested in Val Verde

By Christian Monterrosa

Deputies arrested two suspects in Val Verde on Friday night after a witness reported suspicious activity on the 31200 block of Delwood Street, according to a Facebook post made by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

A 36 year-old female was seen checking for unlocked cars and then running into a nearby RV.

“Responding deputies found the RV, and saw a male adult standing next to it,” said the Facebook post.

Just after the 31 year-old male suspect confessed to having a warrant out for his arrest for narcotics, totaling an amount of $100,000, the reported female suspect exited the RV and was also found to have an outstanding $125,000 warrant.

“Inside the RV, deputies found methamphetamine, which the male adult said was his,” said officials, as both suspects were arrested and transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.