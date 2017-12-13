University News

Ashland University, Ashland, OH

Megan Schultz of Valencia, will receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree during Ashland University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 16.

Schultz is majoring in Nursing.

Schultz is a 2013 graduate of Hart High School.

Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, WI

The following student received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2017 Fall Quarter:

Michael Dougherty of Santa Clarita, Deans List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Undergraduate students on the Honors List have earned a GPA of at least 3.20 (out of 4.0) for this quarter and are not on the Dean’s List.

