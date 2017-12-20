University News

McPherson College, McPherson, KS

McPherson College, a four-year private liberal arts college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its fall 2017 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

Ian Canevari of Valencia, Senior, Honor Roll.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

McPherson College offers more than 20 bachelors and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education. It was ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report on its “Best Colleges” list and recognized by Money Magazine for “Best Colleges for Your Money.” The college was also recognized for the third year in a row as a “Great College to Work For” by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Union University, Jackson, TN

Two hundred eighty-three students graduated from Union University Dec. 16 during fall commencement services of the 193nd graduating class at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Lindsey Jakeman of Canyon Country, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Union President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver delivered the commencement address about the importance of questions.

Oliver said the most important question ever asked was asked by Jesus to his disciples in Matthew 16:13-19. Jesus turned to his disciples and asked an intensely personal question: “But what about you? Who do you say I am?”

“You have been asked some important questions, and you will be asked some really important questions,” Oliver told the graduates. “But the grandest of those you have been or ever will be asked is found in the sixteenth chapter of Matthew, ‘Who do you say I am?’ Every person must answer that question.”

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.