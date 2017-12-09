Vehicle flips over in Valencia after hitting parked car

By Christian Monterrosa

A vehicle flipped over on Sunny Creek Drive in Valencia on Saturday after hitting another vehicle leaving the parked position, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are investigating if “speed was a factor or whether it’s part of the driver who was pulling away from the curb who is at fault,” said Lt. Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Department.

No alcohol was involved in the incident and no persons were transported for medical attention.