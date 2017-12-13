Veterans gather for dinner at Sand Canyon Country Club

By Bill Reynolds

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita’s five Vietnam War veterans who met President Trump in Danang, Vietnam on Veterans Day last month, met up with their wives at Sand Canyon Country Club for an excellent dinner party which was hosted by Army veteran and City Councilman Bob Kellar and the Club’s General Manager, Steve Kim.

A great time was had by all.