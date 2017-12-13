Veterans gather for dinner at Sand Canyon Country Club

By Bill Reynolds

From left to right: Bob & Kathy Kellar, Bill & Meg Reynolds, Dan & Tem Petkunas, Bob & Susi Good, Max & Pam Morgan, and Jim & Jill Hackett.

Santa Clarita’s five Vietnam War veterans who met President Trump in Danang, Vietnam on Veterans Day last month, met up with their wives at Sand Canyon Country Club for an excellent dinner party which was hosted by Army veteran and City Councilman Bob Kellar and the Club’s General Manager, Steve Kim.

A great time was had by all.

Bill Reynolds
Bill Reynolds is one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division and is the director of Veterans Affairs for The Signal.