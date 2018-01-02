More than 40 speed citations issued on Golden Valley Road in one week

By Austin Dave

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s motorcycle detail issued more than 40 citations for unsafe speed on Golden Valley Road within the last week of December.

“Many of the motorists cited on Golden Valley Road were driving over 80 miles per hour,” the station said in a Facebook post.

“Our motor deputies continue to diligently patrol our city conducting traffic enforcement,” the station added.

The post stated motorists gave Santa Clarita deputies a variety of reasons why they were exceeding the speed limit.

“Some blamed the road for their speeding, because they said it went downhill,” the station said. “That is no excuse for speeding, there’s something they can use, they’re called brakes.”