Arts education strong in LA County and SCV, per new survey

By Christina Cox

Last update: 4 hours ago

Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional, several-part series looking at arts education in Santa Clarita Valley school district.

Typically when budgets are tight, the arts are the first area to lose funding or experience cuts; however, in Los Angeles County, schools have made arts education a priority for their students, regardless of fluctuating finances, according to a new survey.

The county-wide survey completed by the Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, formerly Arts for All, found that nearly every public school in Los Angeles County offers at least some kind of arts instruction and that most schools offer at least two arts disciplines as part of their curriculum.

“We found that, in general, the quantity of arts education is higher at the elementary level, while the quality of arts instruction is higher at the secondary level,” the survey read.

Completed over the course of two years, the survey was administered to all 2,277 public schools in Los Angeles County and was completed by 924 schools in 78 districts, which included schools in all five school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley. Through its questions, the survey evaluated the quality and quantity of arts education at all grade levels in Los Angeles County’s public schools.

The survey found that 89.6 percent elementary schools and 92.7 percent of secondary schools in LA County offered arts education to at least some students, and that 53.4 percent of elementary schools and 36.6 percent of secondary schools reported offering arts instruction after school.

Of these arts offering, the most commonly available discipline for elementary school students was music and the most commonly available discipline for secondary students was visual arts.

“In general, arts education becomes more widely available as students get older, but there is a notable decline that occurs at grade 8, after which arts instruction rises again, though never to the same height,” the survey read. “It appears arts instruction peaks in the middle school years.”

The survey also found some inequities throughout the county as schools with large percentages of students enrolled in free and reduced price meal programs, students who are English Learners and students of color offered less arts instruction and lesser quality instruction.

“This study finds that arts education is part of the curriculum in most LA County public schools, that its quality can be improved, and that persistent problems of equity must be addressed if we are to ensure that all students have the benefits of high quality arts education,” the survey read.

