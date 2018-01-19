Fire crews knock down Canyon Country RV fire

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: 9 hours ago

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters dispatched to reports of an RV on fire in a Canyon Country parking lot extinguished the vehicle fire in less than four minutes upon arrival.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:45 a.m. Friday in a parking lot of Home Depot on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, at Isabella Parkway.

“We were on scene at 11:55 a.m.,” Fire Specialist Randall Wright of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal shortly after noon Friday.

“This was for a small RV fire,” he said. “We had knock-down at 11:59.”.

Firefighters at the scene requested an ambulance as a precaution as they prepared to search the vehicle.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available..

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt