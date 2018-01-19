Fire crews knock down Canyon Country RV fire

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Los Angeles Country firefighters from stations 104 and 150 work to make entry into a recreational vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Firefighters dispatched to reports of an RV on fire in a Canyon Country parking lot extinguished the vehicle fire in less than four minutes upon arrival.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:45 a.m. Friday in a parking lot of Home Depot on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, at Isabella Parkway.

“We were on scene at 11:55 a.m.,” Fire Specialist Randall Wright of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal shortly after noon Friday.

“This was for a small RV fire,” he said. “We had knock-down at 11:59.”.

Firefighters at the scene requested an ambulance as a precaution as they prepared to search the vehicle.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available..

Los Angeles Country firefighters from stations 104 and 150 work to make entry into a recreational vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
The entryway of a recreational vehicle that caught fire in a parking lot of a Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Shattered glass and debris scattered the pavement after Los Angeles County firefighters extinguished a recreational vehicle fire in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan.19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Debris from a recreational vehicle fire that burnt in a Home Depot parking lot on Jan. 19, 20158. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters explore the inside of a recreational vehicle that caught fire in a Home Depot parking lot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters explore the inside of a recreational vehicle that caught fire in a Home Depot parking lot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters explore the inside of a recreational vehicle that caught fire in a Home Depot parking lot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Torn fabric can be seen from the inside of a recreational vehicle that caught fire in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
Smoke stains can be seen on the outside of a recreational vehicle which caught fire in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
The aftermath a recreational vehicle fire that took place in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jan. 19, 2018. Georgia Rios/The Signal
