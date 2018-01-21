Career day coming to College of the Canyons

By News Release

Last update: 10 hours ago

Source: College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons will host the 2018 College2Career Day on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The event is designed to give students of all ages the opportunity to explore and test drive college and career opportunities in promising industry clusters.

“Attendees will be able to explore career and major choices while talking directly to college instructors and industry professionals,” said Patrick Backes, curriculum, articulation coordinator and special project coordinator at the college. “This annual event can help students figure out which career path is right for them.”

The following college departments will be present at the fair:

Administration of Justice

Counseling

Architecture/Interior Design

Culinary Arts

Media Entertainment Arts

Early Childhood Education

Fire Technology

Nursing

Business

Paralegal

Photography

Land Surveying

Water Systems Technology

Construction Management and Technology

Emergency Medical Technician

Health Sciences

Medical Laboratory Technician

Graphics and Multimedia

College2Career Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

Free parking will be available in student lots 13 and 14 for the duration of the event.

For more information, please call (661) 362-5479.