Career day coming to College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons will host the 2018 College2Career Day on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
The event is designed to give students of all ages the opportunity to explore and test drive college and career opportunities in promising industry clusters.
“Attendees will be able to explore career and major choices while talking directly to college instructors and industry professionals,” said Patrick Backes, curriculum, articulation coordinator and special project coordinator at the college. “This annual event can help students figure out which career path is right for them.”
The following college departments will be present at the fair:
Administration of Justice
Counseling
Architecture/Interior Design
Culinary Arts
Media Entertainment Arts
Early Childhood Education
Fire Technology
Nursing
Business
Paralegal
Photography
Land Surveying
Water Systems Technology
Construction Management and Technology
Emergency Medical Technician
Health Sciences
Medical Laboratory Technician
Graphics and Multimedia
College2Career Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Free parking will be available in student lots 13 and 14 for the duration of the event.
