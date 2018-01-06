Castaic Sports Complex snow day delights youngsters

By Ryan Painter

Despite 70 degree temperatures, kids and families came out in droves to experience a little bit of winter at the Castiac Sports Complex’s snow on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2018 in Castiac, Calif.

Despite a forecasted high of 73 degrees, children and families of all ages were able to enjoy a brief moment of winter – practically a foreign concept to many of the youngsters – at the Castaic Sports Complex’s Snow Day on Saturday. 

Kids, many of whom had never previously seen snow, quickly learn the art of snowball fighting at the Castiac Sport Complex’s snow day on Saturday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

The complex sprayed approximately six inches of manufactured snow across a portion of its front lawn and over a series of hay bales, creating a makeshift embankment down which kids could sled and toboggan.  

Patrick Warden and his daughter Caelan sled down a snow embankment at the Castiac Sports Complex’s snow day on Saturday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Juxtaposed by a row of lanky palm trees, the children smiled and laughed as they slid down the incline on improvised sleds that ranged from body boards to spare car tires.

Employees at the Castiac Sports Complex help chilren sled down the makeshift snow embankment at the Snow Day event in Castiac on Saturday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

For many of the Southern California-born children, Saturday was the first time they’d set foot in snow – an act met by looks of equal parts shock, wonder and elation.

3-year-old Lauren plays in the snow at the Castaic Sports Complex at Saturday’s Snow Day. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

 

