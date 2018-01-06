Castaic Sports Complex snow day delights youngsters

By Ryan Painter

Despite a forecasted high of 73 degrees, children and families of all ages were able to enjoy a brief moment of winter – practically a foreign concept to many of the youngsters – at the Castaic Sports Complex’s Snow Day on Saturday.

The complex sprayed approximately six inches of manufactured snow across a portion of its front lawn and over a series of hay bales, creating a makeshift embankment down which kids could sled and toboggan.

Juxtaposed by a row of lanky palm trees, the children smiled and laughed as they slid down the incline on improvised sleds that ranged from body boards to spare car tires.

For many of the Southern California-born children, Saturday was the first time they’d set foot in snow – an act met by looks of equal parts shock, wonder and elation.