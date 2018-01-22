City council to consider community service, arts grants

By Andrew Clark

Canyon Theatre Guild, Santa Clarita Ballet and Santa Clarita Master Chorale would be among the 55 organizations receiving community service or arts grants from the city, should the city council vote to approve the $180,000 total in expenditures at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The grant program has been in existence for nearly the entire lifetime of the city, according to city officials.

“Each year, a grant committee is assembled to determine funding categories, review and rate applications, and make funding recommendations for community service and arts projects throughout Santa Clarita,” city documents said.

This year’s committee included councilmen Cameron Smyth and Bob Kellar, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Chair Don Cruikshank, Arts Commission Chair Michael Millar and city staff members from the Community Development Department, City Manager’s Office, and the Human Resources Division.

“The Grant Committee selected ‘Community Benefit’ as the priority funding focus area for this year’s Community Services and Arts Grant program, a funding limit of up to $5,000 per Community Services and Community Art Grant award, and a funding limit up to $7,500 for the ‘Santa Clarita Presents’ arts grant subcategory,” city documents said.

Among the recipients in the community services category were: the Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita’s Legal Support Project with $5,000; the SCV Senior Center’s Activity Management Project with $5,000 and the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society with $5,000 for historical plaques at houses and attractions.

The theatre guild, ballet and master chorale each received $7,500 for upcoming musicals and concerts. The master chorale received an additional $5,000 for its children’s’ choir.

A full listing of the grants is available here as part of the council’s meeting agenda.

