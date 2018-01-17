COC to host free family caregiver workshops

By Christina Cox

About 21 percent of households in the U.S. are impacted by caregiving responsibilities and nearly 5.8 million individuals provide care to adult relatives in California.

To support these local caregivers, College of the Canyons, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, will host a free “Family Caregivers Essentials” workshop for the community from 9 am. To 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The workshop at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is the first in an ongoing series of workshops scheduled for 2018.

“Take on the role of a caregiver can be overwhelming for many individuals,” said Paul Wickline, dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at COC. “We see a tremendous need in our valley to better serve those who need caregiving services and those who are placed into the role of a caregiver.”

This first workshop on Jan. 27 will offer assistance to current and potential family caregivers by focusing on reintegration for those who suffer the loss of a loved one.

“The workshop will offer different perspectives from those who have made this transition successfully and provide participants with resources they may need to assist in this transition,” Wickline said. “We hope this series of workshops continues to empower and educate community members who are caring for elderly loved ones.”

COC began hosting caregiving workshops in May 2017 that included discussions on various topics like long-term care options, caregiver coping and empowering caregivers.

It also allowed attendees to speak to experts in various fields and interact with representatives from organizations like Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Hands on SCV and the Volunteer Bureau at COC.

The college and the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center plan to continue hosting the family caregiving workshops throughout the spring from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month through May 26.

“We hope this series of workshops provide community members with the tools and information they need to care for their loved one in a way that best benefits their unique circumstances,” Wickline said.

For more information or to pre-register for the upcoming workshop visit scvcaregivers.eventbrite.com or call 661-362-3118.