Couple welcomes first Santa Clarita baby of new year

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 1 min ago

Angelica and Jairol Gonzalez rang in the New Year at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, anticipating the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Adrian.

The couple checked into the hospital Saturday and made the best of the holiday as they awaited Adrian’s arrival.

“We actually brought hats and decided to celebrate in the room,” Angelica said Monday afternoon. “We weren’t sure if he was going to be born on the 31st or the first, but we just wanted him healthy … It’s a different experience, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Adrian was born at 10:56 a.m. Monday morning as the first birth in the Santa Clarita Valley in 2018. While his parents were being interviewed by The Signal, Adrian would occasionally yawn or turn from side to side while he slept on his mother’s chest swaddled in blue-and-white clothes.

“Just like mom and dad,” Angelica said, glancing at her son’s cheeks.

When informed by nurses that Adrian was the first baby to be born at the hospital in 2018, the couple was pleasantly surprised.

“We had no idea,” Angelica said.

“It was a surprise to us,” Jairol added, “we were shocked when the nurses told us.”

Flanked by family members in the recovery room, the couple said they were thankful for the hospital’s nurses.

“We’re just happy he’s here and he’s healthy,” they said. “There’s a great staff here at Henry Mayo.”