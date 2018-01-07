Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (West)

By Danny Diaz

12/19/17
Vehicle Burglary- 26400 block of Golden Valley Road 
Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse.

Shoplifting- 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road 
One suspect was arrested for shoplifting.  The suspect was additionally charged with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

12/20/17
Grand Theft Auto- 27800 block of Northbrook Avenue 
Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

12/21/17
Attempt Residential Burglary- 27200 block of Luther Avenue  
Person(s) unknown attempted to break the lock off the victim’s security gate. No entry was made into the victim’s residence.

12/22/17
Grand Theft Auto- 26800 block of Trestles Drive 
Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

 

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station

