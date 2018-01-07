Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (West)
By Danny Diaz
12/19/17
Vehicle Burglary- 26400 block of Golden Valley Road
Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse.
Shoplifting- 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road
One suspect was arrested for shoplifting. The suspect was additionally charged with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.
12/20/17
Grand Theft Auto- 27800 block of Northbrook Avenue
Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.
12/21/17
Attempt Residential Burglary- 27200 block of Luther Avenue
Person(s) unknown attempted to break the lock off the victim’s security gate. No entry was made into the victim’s residence.
12/22/17
Grand Theft Auto- 26800 block of Trestles Drive
Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.
Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station
