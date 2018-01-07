Crime Blotter: Canyon Country (West)

By Danny Diaz

12/19/17

Vehicle Burglary- 26400 block of Golden Valley Road

Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse.

Shoplifting- 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road

One suspect was arrested for shoplifting. The suspect was additionally charged with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

12/20/17

Grand Theft Auto- 27800 block of Northbrook Avenue

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

12/21/17

Attempt Residential Burglary- 27200 block of Luther Avenue

Person(s) unknown attempted to break the lock off the victim’s security gate. No entry was made into the victim’s residence.

12/22/17

Grand Theft Auto- 26800 block of Trestles Drive

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station