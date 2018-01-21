Deputies arrest four Bakersfield residents in alleged car burglary, identity theft

By Ryan Painter

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects on Wednesday in relation to a vehicle burglary that occured on January 9, officials said.

During the period in between the burglary and the arrests, officials confirmed via Facebook that the suspects had allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a variety of local business using credit cards stolen from the vehicle.

Bakersfield residents Kristina Black, 32; Jessica Fisher, 52; Brandon Lane, 31; and Romel Fatouhi, 26 were taken into custody for the vehicle burglary.

“The suspects stole several items including credit cards and then immediately used them to make purchases in the Santa Clarita Valley,” wrote the Station on Facebook.

On the evening of January 17, deputies were patrolling the parking lot of the 267000 block of Carl Boyer Dr in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s get-away car.

“Deputies immediately recognized the vehicle involved in the previous vehicle burglary and also recognized a male suspect who was walking up to the vehicle after purchasing numerous items at a business,” the Station said.

Deputies discovered the four suspects as well as credit cards from another burglary that they had allegedly perpetrated earlier Wednesday morning. Deputies confirmed that they found credit cards registered to three more local residents.

“Based on an in-depth investigation conducted by patrol personnel and station detectives, on Jan. 19, the LA District Attorney’s Office filed a total of 18 counts amongst the four suspects,” said the Station. “Some of the suspects had prior criminal histories and are facing sentencing enhancements.

“The four suspects, remain in custody on bail amounts ranging from $70,000 to $430,000.”