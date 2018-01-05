Golden Valley’s DeGabriel Floyd named MaxPreps Junior All-American

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 10 hours ago

Being named a second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American at linebacker simply wasn’t good enough for DeGabriel Floyd.

There’s good reason for the disappointment from the Golden Valley all-around threat following the team’s announcement earlier this week.

Ranked as one of the top recruits in his class — No. 30 per the 247Sports composite rankings — Floyd was a first-team all-purpose player on MaxPreps’ Sophomore All-American squad last season while still at Hawkins.

“I was kind of shocked, like, ‘What did I do to not earn the same honors?” said Floyd, who worked at quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker safety and on special teams this season for the Grizzlies. “It’s all good. Everything happens for a reason. I’m just trying to keep grinding so I can get back to that spot next season.”

Floyd, who comes in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, collected 566 yards receiving, 405 yards rushing 146 yards passing and led Golden Valley with 14 total touchdowns, despite missing two full games.

He also racked up 73 total tackles — five for a loss — and picked off two passes for a Grizzlies team that reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title game, the longest playoff run in program history.

“In my opinion, I had an ever better year than last year,” Floyd said. “I think I excelled in all parts.”

A bright spot in it all was that Floyd was recognized at linebacker, where he believes his skills will best translate at the collegiate level. He spent most of his time on defense this season at safety, only moving to linebacker for the Grizzlies’ final three postseason games.

“I try not to think about the accolades and awards too much,” Floyd said. “I just see it and know I reached my goal.”

Floyd has far better things to worry about than being named to an All-American team. Since decommitting from USC on Dec. 13, he’s picked up offers from Florida, Florida State and Oregon. He already holds offers to the likes of UCLA, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska and many others.

DeGabriel Floyd in from 9 yards out. Golden Valley regains lead over Hart, 27-20, as Floyd also rushes in 2-pt conversion, 8:31 4Q. pic.twitter.com/HJCNdN2Rc9 — Ryan Posner (@ryanposner_) October 28, 2017

“I thought I’d be a pretty good football player but I never thought I’d achieve all this recognition,” Floyd said. “I’m shocked but I think I’ve proved I’m worthy on film. I think colleges will see that on the field, too.”

Floyd still has all five of his official visits at his disposal and plans to tour schools over the summer. He hopes to check in with UCLA and its new coaching staff under Chip Kelly in the near future as well.

“I’m just trying to make this process as easy as possible for me and my family,” Floyd said. “My recruiting started my freshman year. Once I committed, things got slower and I thought things weren’t going right with my recruitment and my relationship with (USC).

“I wanted to open up my options.”