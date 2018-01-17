Hart District appoints new director of fiscal services

By Christina Cox

The William S. Hart Union High School District appointed Brittany Kruczynski as its new director of fiscal services at its Governing Board meeting Wednesday.

The decision was a unanimous one and Kruczynski’s position will be effective Thursday.

In this new role, Kruczynski will work in the Business Services Department where she will provide accounting services to district employees and staff. She will also work with the district’s accounting staff and with its Chief Financial Officer Ralph Peschek.

“It’s overseeing the accounting department so everything that passes through the accounting department and providing guidance to sites in terms of accounting procedures,” Kruczynski said.

Kruczynski joined the district nearly five years ago in May 2013 as a payroll and benefits technician and later as an accountant and internal auditor.

“In payroll and benefits, Brittany was instrumental in all aspects of payroll and benefits… specifically with compliance of all elements of the Affordable Care Act,” Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Michael Vierra said at Wednesday’s board meeting. “In her recent position as accountant and internal auditor, Brittany supported internal control in developing and monitoring the district’s budget with other staff as well as the LCAP.”

Kruczynski said that, when she joined the district, she knew she wanted to take on the position of director of fiscal services one day.

“This is something I wanted to do,” she said. “I[’m looking forward to] being able to support the district on a new level than before and in a new capacity.”

Before joining the Hart district, Kruczynski worked in the private industry as an accountant, manager of website operations and training, and as a cost coordinator, according to the Hart district.

She holds a bachelor’s of science in accounting and is a Valencia High School graduate.

“Congratulations. Thanks for all your hard work we look forward to working with you,” Board Clerk Robert Jensen said.

