Hope and Future run to raise awareness for developmental disabilities

Source: Hope and Future Run

Please join us for the Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and support a school that is making a world of difference in lives of children with these disabilities, The Imago Dei School at Trinity Classical Academy.

The Imago Dei School serves children with developmental disabilities in the Santa Clarita Valley. By providing a specialized education and enriching their lives with music and art, the Imago Dei School strives to bring a hope and a future to our children.

The 1k event is a perfect event for children! It will be a small course that circles around West Creek Park. All children will receive race bibs and their own special medals. There will also be a kids zone for all participants to enjoy!

The 5K/10K races will head out on the lovely paseo system in Valencia. Racers will experience great views, a smooth course, water stations and support, and exercise on a beautiful day! Walkers are more than welcome. Participants with strollers and pets are welcome but need to start towards the back of the group for safety.

Our Expo will feature vendors from local businesses and nonprofits, many whom also serve the special needs community in SCV.

Participants who register online before Feb 21st are guaranteed an awesome t-shirt and goodie bag!

To learn more or to register, please visit us at www.hopeandafuturerun.com