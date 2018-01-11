Meeting the Brave: Jim Hackett

By Austin Dave

Last update: 9 mins ago

Sgt. Jim Hackett recalls his time in the U.S. Marines and fighting for the lives of those in his unit during the Vietnam War.

Meeting the Brave is The Signal's six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the valiant efforts taken by six local veterans to protect freedom and the values we have as Americans. The series is hosted by Vietnam War veteran and Santa Clarita resident Bill Reynolds, one of the “Boys of ’67,” Charlie Company, 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division.

About the author

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal’s video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley’s most impacting topics.