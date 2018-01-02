Mom seeks to find missing special needs daughter

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 1 hour ago

40 SHARES Share Tweet

The parents of a Valencia High School graduate with special needs who has been missing since Saturday are seeking the public’s help in finding their daughter.

Sharon Bird said Tuesday afternoon that her 24-year-old daughter Teresa Williams, who had been receiving job coaching assistance through Transitional Learning Center, left the Goodwill store on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“She just started at her job,” Bird said, adding that she had been working there for three to four weeks. “She wanted to work. This was her very first job.”

Bird said Williams had been wearing blue jeans, a white polo shirt, an off-white hooded sweater with dark spots and pink tennis shoes. Bird said Williams has gone missing before.

Bird implored her daughter to come home.

“We’re scared to death for you,” Bird said. “We want you to come home where you can be safe.”

Residents with information on Williams’ location can call the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.