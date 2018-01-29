Motorcyclist hurt in Newhall Pass crash

By Jim Holt

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Monday morning following a crash in the Newhall Pass.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m., paramedics of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of I-5, near the Highway 14 interchange.

“This call was for a motorcycle down,” a Fire Department spokesman told The Signal.

Paramedics arrived at the crash scene at 6:45 a.m., he said.

“They transported one to a local hospital,” he said.

