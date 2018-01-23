New pedestrian bridge, traffic improvements to begin on Sierra Highway

By News Release

Starting on Monday, January 29, 2018, the City of Santa Clarita will begin work on a federally-funded project which includes the installation of a pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge over Sierra Highway north of Golden Valley Road, traffic circulation improvements, and trail connections. This project is part of the City’s Santa Clarita 2020 plan of Building and Creating Community and is expected to be completed by November of this year. Most of the construction will take place between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Temporary lane closures will be necessary during the construction period with possible work completed during night hours. For the safety of motorists and pedestrians, a full road closure on Sierra Highway between Golden Valley Road and Rainbow Glen Drive will also be required when the pedestrian bridge is installed at a future date in the summer. Residents will be notified in advance of the closures, and electronic message boards will be posted on the road to inform motorists. Reduced speed through the construction zone will be enforced for the safety of the public and the contractor’s employees.

Multiple street improvements will be made on the west side of Sierra Highway. Enhancements include construction of a new bus turnout and right-turn lane from southbound Sierra Highway onto Golden Valley Road, along with a new sidewalk, bus shelter pad, enhanced access ramps and crosswalks, parkway landscaping, street lights and an extension of the median nose. As part of this project, the intersections of Sierra Highway and Rainbow Glen Drive, and Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road, will also receive pavement maintenance, traffic striping, and signal modifications to allow for U-turns.

The City of Santa Clarita thanks the community in advance for their understanding and support. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner.

For questions or concerns, please contact Jackie Lillio from the City of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department at (661) 290-2290 or at sierrabridge@santa-clarita.com. For more information about the City of Santa Clarita, visit santa-clarita.com.

