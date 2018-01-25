No sunset on speed enforcement in Santa Clarita; nighttime operations to continue

By Austin Dave

There’s no sunset on speed enforcement in the Santa Clarita Valley. In fact, unsuspecting motorists may see an increased presence of motor detail deputies working past dusk to keep local streets safe.

Sgt. William Lynch of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle detail put the brakes on a myth regarding a belief that deputies don’t conduct speed enforcement outside of banker’s hours – before 9 a.m. and past 5 p.m.

“My team comes out anywhere from 4 in the morning, 4:30, 5 and then we’re out till 9 and ten o’clock at night.”

After the deputies have completed their daily mission, the baton is handed over to night shift units and those on targeted saturation patrols.

Through teamwork, there’s continuity and round-the-clock enforcement of traffic laws in Santa Clarita.

Lynch finds motorists generally speed during peak hours – the morning rush, lunch hours and the evening commute.

The longtime deputy sheriff hopes the enforcement reduces the number of traffic related fatalities to zero. Since the current plan to use motorcycle units began last year, Lynch has observed a drop in the number of people exceeding 80 miles per hour on city streets.

In an increasing number of cases, motorists are stepping forward and reporting erratic driving and suspected DUI drivers to the sheriff’s station – combine that with proactive police work and it’s a recipe for reducing fatalities.

“Santa Clarita residents are by far the most involved, most knowledgeable and most passionate about public safety, crime and traffic,” Lynch said.

Last week, deputies successfully stopped several drunk drivers in their tracks, thanks to tips from the community.

“Don’t hesitate to call,” Lynch said. The sergeant said getting a license plate number and last known location is a must. Safely maintaining eyesight while not provoking the driver is generally helpful.

All in all, Lynch and Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Capt. Robert Lewis want drivers to be cautious, maintain safe driving practices and return home to their loved ones.

“The horrendous crashes that we rollup to and see can be avoided and should never happen,” Lynch said.

“The simple answer is pay attention, put your phones down, watch for pedestrians and do the speed limit.”

