Officials looking for family of Tuesday’s rollover crash victim

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spent Thursday trying to locate the family of a man killed two days ago in a single-vehicle rollover crash at Rio Vista Elementary School.

Authorities would release the identity of the deceased man once they have officially notified the victim’s next of kin.

“This was a male, Hispanic, in his 30’s,” Assistant Captain Ed Winter of the coroner’s office said.

“We still do not have next of kin,” he told The Signal Thursday.

On Tuesday, Santa Clarita’s deputies and fire officials responded to a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash in the Rio Vista Elementary School parking lot, officials said Tuesday.

The car, described as an off-road vehicle, appears to have crashed near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue, not far from the school, according to fire officials.

There were two occupants, one was immediately transported to the hospital, and the other was treated on scene for injuries for about 25 minutes.

