Officials warn community of increased SUV seat thefts

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 hour ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of an increase in third-row seat thefts from SUV’s.

Officials received reports of three separate incidents during the of Dec. 18, according to a social media post made by SCV Sheriff’s on Sunday.

One incident occurred on the 22400 block of Poplar Street in Saugus where “suspects broke the rear window of a victim’s 2014 Suburban and stole the third row seat,” said the post.

“During that same week, suspects attempted to steal third-row seats from two separate 2007 Denali’s parked on the 29200 block of Discovery Ridge.”

To the suspects surprise, the third-row seats were secured by a cable lock, preventing them from being stolen.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s urge all SUV owners to purchase cable locks to prevent further incidents.