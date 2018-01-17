One person killed in suspected DUI crash in Santa Clarita

By Austin Dave

Last update: 7 hours ago

At least one person was killed in a suspected DUI crash Tuesday night, according to a CHP official.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Dorothy Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County, about 100 feet outside Santa Clarita city limits.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call reporting the crash at about 10:51 p.m.

“We did find several people trapped in vehicles,” said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Jeremy Stafford. A crew from Fire Station 104 were brought in to add manpower and special tools to the physical rescue.

Copter 19 was requested shortly after the fire department arrived on scene as all crash victims had met the trauma criteria, Stafford said.

One victim was transported by a ground ambulance. A child and an adult were whisked away from the scene in an American Medical Response ambulance and taken to Central Park in Saugus. The pair were airlifted from a grass field near the basketball courts and flown to a trauma center.

“The party driving the white vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene,” Sgt. Cabral of the California Highway Patrol said at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing but alcohol does appear to be a factor in the collision, Cabral confirmed at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday.

Golden Valley Road was shut down between Claremore Way and Cheryl Lane as of 1:13 a.m. The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours.

No additional information was released.