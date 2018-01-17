Planning Commission extends The Master’s University project timeline

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 6 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission voted 4-0, with chairman Tim Burkhart absent, in favor of extending the time limit for The Master’s University to create a residential lot for 42 single-family condominium units, college campus lots, open space and a water quality basin.

The vote allows for the time limit to expire Jan. 13, 2020. The subdividing of the land, owned by The Master’s University according to city documents, was initially approved by the City Council in 2009.

The request to the Planning Commission for the time extension noted the plan included “Master Plan approval allowing incremental development of the campus to include up to 240,000 square feet of new and expanded buildings,” and “dedication of 21 acres of open space to the city of Santa Clarita.”

The tentative tract map, posted online as part of the agenda for the meeting, also calls for the northwestern extensions of Dockweiler Drive for two-thirds of a mile from its current terminus at Leonard Tree Lane and a half-mile extension of Deputy Jake Drive. The acreage is currently brush and hillside that slopes down to Newhall Creek.

The Dockweiler Drive extension is part of the city’s plan to connect that road to Lyons Avenue at Railroad Avenue.

“The project would extend Lyons Avenue from its existing terminus at Railroad Avenue on the west to future Master’s University Master Plan Dockweiler extension to the east of railroad crossing consistent with the circulation element,” an environmental impact report released in August said. “This project would include the consideration of a new at-grade rail crossing at Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue and includes the closure of the 13th Street rail crossing.”