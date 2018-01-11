Roller-blading transient accused of smashing windshield

By Jim Holt

A roller-blading transient was arrested this week on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly wielding a hand saw and smashing the windshield of a car in Castaic, officials said.

Vincent Franco, 31, described as a Castaic transient, was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

On Thursday, Franco was scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court.

“On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the 27400 block of Violin Canyon Road in Castaic regarding a vandalism just occurred call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“A suspect described as a male wearing a black peacoat and roller blades allegedly hit a vehicle with a saw,” she said, noting that Franco is believed to have kept his own personal items in a cabinet located in a parking stall.

“There was a verbal altercation that ensued between the victim and the suspect,” Miller said.

“The suspect allegedly punched the windshield of the victim’s vehicle and then used the heel of his roller skate on the windshield, causing it to shatter,” she said.

“The suspect lost his balance, fell, and then kicked the mirror of the vehicle and dented the side of vehicle,” the report continued. “The suspect then brandished a handsaw in a threatening manner and hit the windshield of the vehicle.

Franco was later located by deputies and arrested on brandishing a deadly weapon and felony vandalism charges, Miller said.

Arrest records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show Franco was arrested six times in the last two years. At least two of those arrests were made on suspicion of misdemeanor crimes involving drug use.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment regarding the outcome of Franco’s appearance in court Thursday, regarding his latest charges.

In November, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. And, in July 2016, he was he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a device, instrument or paraphernalia associated with drug use, also a misdemeanor.

In relation to the 2016 charge, Franco was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months summary probation after he pleaded no contest on Nov. 9, 2016 to one misdemeanor count of possession of a smoking device, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

