Santa Clarita council recognizes Don Fleming

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

Don Fleming, a mainstay in the Santa Clarita Valley business community, was recognized Jan. 23 by the Santa Clarita City Council.

The general manager of Valencia Acura, Fleming was recently named chair emeritus of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC), a group he helped to found in 2010. He had previously served as one of the SCVEDC’s co-chairs.

“Don has demonstrated tremendous leadership of SCVEDC, playing key roles in its formation to serving as co-chair since 2011,” SCVEDC President and CEO Holly Schroeder said in a news release. “We are pleased to name him chair emeritus and look forward to his continued involvement with SCVEDC.”

Mayor Laurene Weste presented a certificate to Fleming, and Kris Hough, district representative for State Sen. Scott Wilk, presented a resolution on behalf of Wilk and State Assemblyman Dante Acosta. Fleming had also previously been recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a meeting of the SCVEDC board.

“To have a city with a balanced budget, a rainy-day fund, a AAA bond rating, and one of the lowest crime rates of any city its size in the country, is worth fighting for,” Fleming said. “My congratulations to the city council and to the mayor for all the things you’ve done to make this a great city. Cheri [Fleming] and I appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”

Roger Seaver, CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, was appointed to succeed Fleming as co-chair. He will serve with fellow co-chair Calvin Hedman of Hedman Partners.

The SCVEDC’s mission is to foster a growth-friendly environment and unify the region’s approach to economic development. For more information, go online to the SCVEDC website at www.SCVedc.org.