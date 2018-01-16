SCVi to host high school information night

By Christina Cox

Last update: 3 hours ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

This Thursday Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) will host an informational night for current and prospective high school students and their families.

The informational session, held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the school’s Shakespeare Theatre, will give attendees the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff.

They will also have the chance to speak with SCVi’s International Baccalaureate coordinator, college counselor, and arts, theatre and athletic directors in an informal setting.

Current eighth grade students enrolled in SCVi’s lower school will also have the chance to spend the day Thursday in the upper school area.

As the founding school of iLEAD Schools, SCVi offers students a project- and inquiry-based approach to learning and equips students with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial skills necessary to succeed in a 21st century world, according to the charter school.

The informational session will be held Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the school’s Shakespeare Theatre, located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

Parents interested in attending the Jan. 18 informational session may email info@scvi.org with questions or to RSVP.