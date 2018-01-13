Seven people still missing in mudslide aftermath

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 7 hours ago

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven people are still unaccounted for after violent mudslides devastated the city of Montecito last week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Reported by family and friends to the Emergency Operations Center and Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center, the missing individuals lived in and around the affected areas and have not been found despite heavy search and rescue operations.

Officials are actively searching for the following:

Morgan Christine Corey, 25

John “Jack” Cantin, 17

Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28

Pinit Sutthithepa, 30

Lydia Sutthithepa, 2

Delbert Weltzin, 62

John “Jack” Keating, 53

“A separate Montecito resident also named John Keating was seriously injured during this incident and is in the hospital,” said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “The John Keating listed above is a separate individual and is still on our active missing persons list.”

The public is asked to report any information they may have on the whereabouts of the above missing persons. The community is also reminded to report all missing persons to the Emergency Operations Center at 805-681-5542 and please be prepared to provide as much detail as possible to the call takers.