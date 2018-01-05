Sulphur Springs District hosts two academies during winter break

By Christina Cox

Sulphur Springs Union School District students brushed up their academic skills during two academies held at Canyon Springs Community School this winter break.

The two academies included a Winter Academy for additional school support and a GATE Academy for sixth grade students in the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program.

The four-day Winter Academy offered approximately 90 students in third grade to sixth with additional intervention and support before the spring semester began.

From 8 a.m. to noon, students worked with teachers in small groups to improve their academic skills in English Language Arts and mathematics with lessons specific to their learning needs.

Also held at Canyon Springs Community School, the three-day GATE Academy focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education and encouraged students to create ideas, solve problems and think critically.

Students in the program created prosthetic beaks and legs and tested their creations at the end of the academy.

The winter program was also the first time the district offered the GATE Academy program to sixth grade students.

Usually, the GATE Academy is offered to the district’s incoming fourth, fifth and sixth grade students during the summer.

The district decided to expand the program to older students after it analyzed student responses from the annual student GATE surveys at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

