Suspect in deadly wrong way crash still in hospital

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

A Santa Clarita Valley woman named as the suspect in Monday’s a deadly wrong-way driving crash that claimed the life of a man, and injured two others, remains in hospital and has not been arrested.

Nicole Thibault, 28, of Santa Clarita, who was initially reported in critical condition with “major injuries” following a head-on crash, was listed Friday in stable condition, a family member told The Signal.

Thibault was named Tuesday by California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez as the woman believed to have carjacked a truck in Riverside on Monday afternoon. The truck later crashed on the 210 freeway in Claremont.

A CHP sergeant told The Signal Friday: “We are still investigating the incident. There’s been no arrest at this time.”

CHP investigators are still waiting the proper time to interview Thibault about the crash.

“The suspect suffered major injuries,” CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told The Signal on Tuesday morning, noting the woman remained in hospitalized. “Whenever she regains consciousness, we’ll have to talk to her and get her statement.”

The 69-year-old man killed in Monday’s fatal wrong-way driving crash has been identified by officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner as Daniel Castillo, of Fontana.

Two other drivers hurt in the wrong way crash include a 58-year-old Fontana woman who suffered moderate injuries, and a 58-year-old Upland man.

On Monday, according to the CHP, Thibault carjacked a truck in Riverside Monday afternoon. The truck later crashed on the 210 freeway in Claremont.

The stolen truck was seen traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with at least four other vehicles.

