Three people detained at gunpoint during burglary investigation

By Austin Dave

Last update: 10 hours ago

At least three people were detained during a reported theft investigation in Canyon Country Wednesday evening, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

The possible theft was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive.

Deputies arrived minutes later and immediately surrounded a black older model BMW sedan parked outside near G-Stage clothing store.

The responding deputies drew their service weapons and began making verbal contact with the suspects over loudspeaker.

The vehicle’s driver was ordered out of the vehicle with his hands up and was handcuffed moments later. Two other occupants were ordered out of the car in the same fashion.

After about five minutes, deputies cautiously approached the BMW and checked for any additional passengers. The incident was given the all clear seconds later.

Deputies were still processing the scene as of 7:29 p.m., according to a sheriff’s station official.

Three people were arrested for possession of stolen property as part of the investigation, station Lt. Rob Hahnlein confirmed.