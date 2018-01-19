Santa Clarita YMCA hosts parties for 73rd, 93rd birthdays

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 4 hours ago

From right to left, Alice Sumner and Teresa Morales open presents during the birthday celebrations at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Sumner was turning 93 and Morales was turning 73. "I feel like I always feel, just as good as yesterday and the day before," said Sumner. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Alice Sumner and Teresa Morales had a joint birthday party full of friends and fun at the YMCA on Friday. Sumner turned 93 while Morales turned 73.

They have each lived in Santa Clarita for over 20 years and were enthusiastic to see all the people come out for their special day.

“I’m lucky to see all the people,” said Morales.

“I have lots of friends, hundreds of friends,” said Sumner. “Just be happy and enjoy your whole life.”

Alice Sumner laughs as she tells a story of going down a water slide in the Bahamas. She was celebrating her 93rd birthday at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I have lots of friends, hundreds of friends,” she said prior to the story. “Just be happy and enjoy your whole life.” Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Teresa Morales enjoys her meal during her 73rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. She has lived in Newhall for 23 years and says the people at the YMCA make her feel like she is at home. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Alice Sumner opens presents during her 93rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I feel like I always feel, just as good as yesterday and the day before,” she said. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Anne Hazlett, right, greets Teresa Morales during Morales’ 73rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I’m lucky because I lived 73 years,” said Morales. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Click here to post a comment

Santa Clarita YMCA hosts parties for 73rd, 93rd birthdays

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Nikolas Samuels
From right to left, Alice Sumner and Teresa Morales open presents during the birthday celebrations at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Sumner was turning 93 and Morales was turning 73. "I feel like I always feel, just as good as yesterday and the day before," said Sumner. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Alice Sumner and Teresa Morales had a joint birthday party full of friends and fun at the YMCA on Friday. Sumner turned 93 while Morales turned 73.

They have each lived in Santa Clarita for over 20 years and were enthusiastic to see all the people come out for their special day.

“I’m lucky to see all the people,” said Morales.

“I have lots of friends, hundreds of friends,” said Sumner. “Just be happy and enjoy your whole life.”

Alice Sumner laughs as she tells a story of going down a water slide in the Bahamas. She was celebrating her 93rd birthday at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I have lots of friends, hundreds of friends,” she said prior to the story. “Just be happy and enjoy your whole life.” Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Teresa Morales enjoys her meal during her 73rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. She has lived in Newhall for 23 years and says the people at the YMCA make her feel like she is at home. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Alice Sumner opens presents during her 93rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I feel like I always feel, just as good as yesterday and the day before,” she said. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Anne Hazlett, right, greets Teresa Morales during Morales’ 73rd birthday celebration at the YMCA in Valencia on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. “I’m lucky because I lived 73 years,” said Morales. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 