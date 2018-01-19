Santa Clarita YMCA hosts parties for 73rd, 93rd birthdays

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 4 hours ago

Alice Sumner and Teresa Morales had a joint birthday party full of friends and fun at the YMCA on Friday. Sumner turned 93 while Morales turned 73.

They have each lived in Santa Clarita for over 20 years and were enthusiastic to see all the people come out for their special day.

“I’m lucky to see all the people,” said Morales.

“I have lots of friends, hundreds of friends,” said Sumner. “Just be happy and enjoy your whole life.”